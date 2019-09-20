CALHOUN CITY • Jawyn Tucker wasn’t about to make a liar out of his coach.
The senior receiver and cornerback came up with big plays on both sides of the ball as Calhoun City knocked off reigning Class 3A state champ Water Valley, 14-7, on Friday night.
“Coach told me we’re all going to make a big play this week, and I just stayed focused and made the plays I had to make,” Tucker said.
For the Wildcats (3-2), the Journal’s No. 5-ranked small school, this avenged a 14-13 loss last season to Water Valley (3-1). This was the fourth-consecutive game against a 3A foe for Calhoun City, which reached the 2A North final last fall.
“It lets people know we’re coming to play ball and not to take us lightly,” senior Tukie Hill said. “Last year they beat us by one, and we weren’t going to let that happen this year.”
Hill rushed for 93 yards, which helped offset the absence of top rusher Kody Townsend, who was held out with a knee injury.
Hill threw a 34-yard TD pass to Tucker for a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter. He also made an interception in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead.
Tucker killed Water Valley’s previous two drives with a pass break-up and a tackle of quarterback Jacob Truss on fourth down.
Calhoun City intercepted Truss three times, with Tucker’s pick in the first quarter setting up the Wildcats’ first score.
“They’re not tricking you,” Water Valley coach Brad Embry said of Calhoun City’s defense. “They’re just playing fast and hard, and we just couldn’t get anything going.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: The game wasn’t in hand until Calhoun City got a fourth-down stop at the 45 with 10 seconds left.
Point Man: Hill completed 5 of 11 passes for 114 yards, and he had three pass break-ups on defense.
Talking Point: “We were a little bit more focused this week in practice. Plus today, I think it was the quietest day we’ve had in the field house before the game.” – Calhoun City coach Chad White
Notes
• This was Water Valley’s first loss since Oct. 26 of last season, snapping an eight-game winning streak.
• Water Valley was held to 127 total yards.
• Next week, Calhoun City visits North Pontotoc, while Water Valley travels to Winona.