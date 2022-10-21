Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TUPELO – Tupelo’s swim teams did not finish first at last week’s Class II North half meet, but they didn’t need to.
Today brings forth the real stakes with the MHSAA swimming championships, which are being held at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. Class II races are today, with Class I going on Saturday.
Tupelo’s girls finished second at North half, while the boys finished fourth. That is of little concern to coach Josh Daniel.
“You’re playing the long game, so a lot of times in North half you don’t necessarily get your fastest times,” Daniel said. “They should be fast, but you’re playing for the championship, not for North half.”
The Golden Wave are looking to dethrone Madison Central, which has swept the Class II titles each of the last two seasons. Tupelo’s boys last won a championship in 2019, the girls in 2013.
Daniel’s teams have had a strong season, led by senior Mary Lawson Lesley and junior Brooks Johnson. Lesley won the girls 200 IM at North half, while Johnson won the boys 200 IM and 100 butterfly.
“We always want to win, and we’re an uber-competitive group that wants to win,” Daniel said. “We like where we’re sitting, and we’ll just see what happens.”
Competition today begins at 4:15 p.m.
