TUPELO – Fair or not, Tupelo football players have a reputation for not being mentally tough. Ty Hardin knows this.
“Folks from outside of Tupelo don’t think we’re mentally tough here, and we kind of rub it in our guys’ faces to make them mentally tough,” the third-year head coach said.
Perhaps the problem hasn’t been so much mental toughness as focus. Either way, the Golden Wave (5-0, 1-0) will have to be at their sharpest tonight when they host Division 2-6A foe Oxford (3-1, 1-0).
Tupelo was 5-0 entering this game last season and laid an egg, losing 22-6. After that game, Hardin said his team was “non-motivated.” It started a spiral that saw the Wave lose four of their last six games and miss the playoffs.
Hardin doesn’t think motivation will be a problem this time around.
“I hear some guys taking ownership on some stuff, wanting to be locked in, and they know how big this game is,” he said. “Those guys have had our number. You would think there’s all the motivation in the world, and there’s not much for me to say.”
In last year’s meeting, Tupelo’s offense couldn’t get on track despite the defense creating three turnovers. The Wave managed only 95 passing yards. Receiver K.D. Gibson, who scored the team’s only touchdown that game, expects a better showing tonight.
“We have more receivers than we had last year,” Gibson said. “Last year they doubled me. We have more people to make plays. I won’t be the main target, so even if they do double-team me, we’ve still got guys to score, good guys.”
On the other side of the ball, Tupelo’s defense will face its toughest test to date. Hardin said Oxford running back Roman Gregory is the best player he’s seen on film this season, and quarterback Mack Howard is off to a strong start. The Utah commit has completed 72.3% of his passes for 620 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.
“He makes all the throws in a bucket. He’s the first quarterback I’ve seen in a while that can make every throw,” Hardin said.
Also tonight
• Kossuth (3-2) visits Booneville (2-3) in the Division 1-3A opener for both teams. Kossuth won this game last season, 14-7.
• Ripley (5-0) looks to keep rolling in its 2-4A opener at North Pontotoc (2-3). The Tigers’ defense has been one of the area’s best, already coming up with 21 turnovers.
• Starkville (4-1, 0-1) tries to bounce back from last week’s loss to Madison Central when it travels to Clinton (2-2, 1-0) in a 2-6A contest.
