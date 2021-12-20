TUPELO – Ty Hardin will no longer hear Brian Robinson clomping upstairs in his boots first thing in the morning.
Robinson, Tupelo High School’s defensive line and strength coach, died Saturday from unknown causes. He was 42.
Robinson, a 1998 Hatley graduate, had been on Tupelo’s coaching staff since 2015. Hardin, the second-year head coach, already knew him from working with Robinson’s wife, Jaclyn, at Houston.
When Hardin took the Tupelo job in 2020, he got used to Robinson being the first person he saw at school each day.
“I like being the first guy on campus,” Hardin said. “And I’d hear him about 6:55 every morning. He’s going to be wearing his boots, and you’d hear them boots coming up the stairs.”
Prior to Tupelo, Robinson coached at Nettleton and Jumpertown. Hardin said he tried to hire Robinson at Houston.
The two worked well together at Tupelo, which has had strong defensive line play the last two years. The star of that unit was Jacarius Clayton, who signed with Mississippi State last week.
“A lot of the players liked him,” Hardin said. “He was an even-keeled guy. Never let his emotions really get the best of him. He loved football, he loved his family, and he loved his guitar.”
When Hardin was hired, he worked with Robinson on the Golden Wave’s offseason strength and conditioning program. He loved the results.
“We had exit meetings the other day,” Hardin said, “and I told him, ‘Dude, it’s all yours. I kind of stepped in some last year to put my twist, but you know what I want, too, with what you know how to do.’ He loved it.”
Robinson had planned to travel with Hardin and defensive coordinator Chris Shoup to the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game in Gulfport on Saturday. But Robinson had a music gig scheduled at Theo’s Feed Mill in Fulton that night.
When Jaclyn came home from work Saturday afternoon, she found Brian unresponsive.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Shoup to help Jaclyn with expenses.
“B Rob was one of my great friends and will be sorely missed,” Shoup wrote in a Facebook post. “B Rob was a great coach and impacted each one of our kids and each one is better for knowing and being coached by him.”