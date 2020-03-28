The streaking Tupelo baseball team is patiently waiting to play the remainder of its season – if and when it resumes.
Tupelo had an 11-1 overall record and was riding a 10-game win streak entering division play when all spring sports and activities were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball, and the other spring sports, still have a chance to continue play, but the Mississippi High School Activities Association has suspended play until at least April 17. The MHSAA will reassess the situation at that time.
“It’s hit us so quick and I think everybody had that mindset that it wasn’t going to be here, it wasn’t going to be us,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said. “It’s something we can’t do anything about. You hate it for all the kids.”
Tupelo has 10 seniors on its team, with several heading to play at the next level. The Golden Wave allowed only 15 runs in 12 games and had a team ERA of 0.67.
The Wave had already beaten South Panola, Lafayette, Oxford, Jackson Prep, Starkville and Jackson Academy and was set to face Lewisburg in division play before the season was suspended.
“We were playing the best baseball we have in a while,” Reed said. “We stacked the front end of our schedule to be tough, and looking back on it and being 11-1 coming out of spring break with the teams we played, that says something. We were pitching it really well, and we were starting to find our bats.”
Sudden impactTupelo was on the coast playing in the Battle of the Beach tournament when everything with the virus came to fruition. Tupelo was playing four games between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Reed said he remembers watching about the virus on the news early in the week, but it didn’t really hit home until school was rumored to be pushed back another week.
“We were playing on the front end of that week, and it was starting to happen but it was just so far away from us at the time,” Reed said. “We woke up Thursday morning and we were fixing to go play our game and head back home, and all of a sudden it was here.”