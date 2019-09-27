HERNANDO • Tupelo made quick work of its first division opponent.
Tupelo defeated Hernando, 42-21, in the Division 1-6A opener for both teams on Friday. The Golden Wave scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, and jumped out to a 28-point lead one minute into the second quarter.
“Everything was just clicking and everything the coaches called worked,” Tupelo quarterback Jake Weir said. “We just kept pounding it and driving it and making plays. We were doing real well.”
Tupelo scored on each of its four possessions of the game, and Weir threw three touchdown passes during that span. He hit Trip Wilson for two of those, from 21 and 47 yards. His other touchdown pass was 14 yards to Jaycob Horn.
Tupelo then fell into a lull and was held scoreless the rest of the second and third quarter, and Hernando (2-3, 0-1) cut the lead to 28-14 with two touchdown passes from quarterback Zach Wilcke.
“We started great, but we have to get over being able to handle success,” coach Trent Hammond said. “I think we got ahead and just lost our edge a little bit. We have to do a better job and make sure we stay pushing.”
That lull ended in the fourth quarter when David Hayes punched in a 1-yard touchdown run. After a Hernando turnover on downs, Weir hit Wilson for a 45-yard TD pass, Wilson’s third touchdown of the night, to go up 42-14.
“He is always open,” Weir said. “Trip Wilson is always open. He is my go-to guy. If I throw it to him, I know he is going to catch it.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Up 21-0 entering the second quarter, Weir hit Wilson for a 47-yard TD pass, their second TD connection of the night. That put Tupelo up 28-0 with 11:11 left in the first half.
Point Man: Wilson finished with six catches for 163 yards and 3 TDs.
Talking Point: “I think (Trip) is a college football player if he wants to be. Just be honest, look at the way he catches the ball. I was really pleased with how he played.” – Hammond said of Wilson.
Notes
• McGinister’s 3-yard TD run was his first touchdown of the season.
• Tupelo has won seven straight division openers.
• Weir finished 14 of 20 passing for 249 yards and 4 TDs.