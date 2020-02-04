TUPELO – The Tupelo boys soccer team saw their season come to a end on Tuesday night.
Madison Central beat Tupelo, 2-0, in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Senior midfielder Noah Garrett scored two goals, one in each half, to lead the Jaguars into the title game.
Madison Central (20-0-2) will play the winner of Northwest Rankin and Ocean Springs in the 6A state championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.
“We had a couple of chances early in the game and we didn’t get any shots on frame to finish those chances,” Tupelo coach Harris Faucette said. “They had the early goal after we had a few of those chances, then they scored an early goal in the second half and we were just chasing the rest of the time and forced too many things.”
Tupelo (15-4-3) had two shots in the first few minutes of the game, but couldn’t sneak either by Madison Central goalkeeper Garrett Wise.
The Jaguars then quickly took advantage in the sixth minute of the game when Garrett scored a goal on a rebound off the crossbar.
The game stayed even the rest of the first half, but Garrett found himself in the right position once again in the 42nd minute. A missed shot on goal popped out of the Tupelo goalie’s hands right into the leg of Garrett, who easily chipped it in.
“Noah has progressed from game-to-game in his career and as a senior, he wanted to leave his mark on the game,” Madison Central coach Cecil Hinds said. “Fortunately, the chips fell for him today and he was in the right place at the right time.”
Down 2-0 late in the game, the Golden Wave played much more aggressively and started to control the ball. The Jaguar defense didn’t let up and caused some frustrations, which led to Tupelo being called for an offsides penalty four times in the last 15 minutes of the game.
Tupelo took a free kick and corner kick in the closing seconds to try and cut the lead to one goal, but had no luck with either attempt.
“I think that was just us forcing things too much trying to get up the field and score and not really paying attention to the field,” Faucette said.