TUPELO – Two sets into Tuesday night’s match, it looked like the Tupelo Golden Wave were about to earn a big region win over the Germantown Mavericks.
However, Germantown rallied to tie it, then won two decisive points in the fifth and final set to win 3-2 (14-25, 21-25, 25-20. 25-19, 15-13).
“We played hard at the very beginning, but our offense seemed to lack as each set went on,” Tupelo coach Bert Martin said. “I don’t know if we were maybe a little bit tired either physically or mentally, but when it comes to teams like this, you have to match them basically kill for kill.”
After a back-and-forth start to the fifth set, the Golden Wave opened up a 12-8 lead. Germantown answered with a 5-0 run, but a kill by Kennedi Simmons tied it 13-13.
From there, the Mavericks (8-4, 5-0) used a kill from Diana Wells and a ball that Tupelo couldn't quite corral to win the set and the match.
“We just didn't get a couple of passes to our front row where we could just get our hitters to hit,” Martin said. “But that happens.”
With the third set tied 7-7, Germantown went on a 7-2 run to build a big lead. The Golden Wave fought back to make it a two-point set, but a hit out of bounds allowed the Mavericks to build the momentum needed to win the third.
The Mavericks and Golden Wave went back and forth again in the fourth set, and an ace by Sophie Mulrooney tied it 16-16.
However, a kill by Miriam Herman kickstarted a 9-3 run for Germantown to tie the match.
Gracie Hopkins led the Golden Wave with 17 kills. Simmons wasn’t far behind with 12 of her own.
Martin wants to see the Golden Wave get better at hitting the rest of the season, but most of all, he wants to make sure that in times like Tuesday night, the team keeps its composure.
“Any time you get against really good teams there, they’re going to go four sets, five sets,” he said. “You’re going to have a little bit of trouble here and there, and you’ve just got to wade through that water and keep fighting.”
Tupelo (8-8, 1-2) returns to action on Thursday when it travels to face Clinton at 6 p.m.
