BELDEN – Last season was a bit of a weird one for Tupelo Christian's football team.
The Eagles parted ways with then-head coach Shaune Holiday in late May after recruiting violations, incoming head coach Brad Kimberlin’s first day on the job was in mid-July – mere weeks before the first game of the season – and TCPS was ineligible for the postseason because of the aforementioned recruiting violations.
But with more stability, and no probation hanging over their heads this year, the Eagles are more than ready for the season.
“It’s getting guys kind of acclimated to the weather,” Kimberlin said. “We’ve been out conditioning, feel pretty good, putting shoulder pads on and kind of that next step for a few days. I think everybody’s ready.”
The Eagles being eligible for the postseason is one of the big differences this year. TCPS shook off a 1-4 start last season and rallied for five straight wins, only to not have anything to play for at the end of the season. But the postseason isn’t the focus for the Eagles right now.
“Nobody’s really talked about it,” Kimberlin said. “It’s a mental part, you’ve got to build at it. We can think about it, but really it’s first game, what are you going to do the first game? What are you going to do the second game? It’s good, it’s a positive thing, but it’s not what we think. We go game by game.”
TCPS has also been working on its team chemistry.
“We had team camp, we did a little getaway and hung out and had meals together. I think that was a real positive,” Kimberlin said.
Senior Brewer Bailey will be at the forefront for the Eagles. Bailey, who led the team in rushing and passing last season, will be playing both quarterback and safety.
“He’s not a natural QB, but he’s an athlete, and so that makes a big difference,” Kimberlin said.
Being a major contributor on both sides of the ball is difficult, and the unrelenting Mississippi heat early in the season won’t make it any easier. But Bailey has done it before and knows how to be physically prepared.
“Probably just running sprints every day and every single rep just going full speed,” he said. “If you go full speed every single rep, by the time the game starts, it’ll all be slower and you’ll be all ready for it.”
Bailey’s hoping to make the most of his senior season, and all possibilities are still on the table in early August. At the very least, the motivation is there.
“Last year, it was kind of difficult getting motivation for some people,” Bailey said. “But this year, everybody’s really, really into it, and everybody’s really pumped up and think we can make a deep run in the playoffs.”
