Even with some of its stars on the sidelines, Tupelo’s defense is formidable.
Linebacker Tristan Jernigan, a Texas A&M commit, has been out with a shoulder injury he suffered early in the season opener. Linebacker Clifton Watkins, tied for the team lead with 21 tackles, was out last week with a knee injury.
And now defensive back Shamaar Darden, an Ole Miss commit, is on the shelf for several weeks after injuring his ankle in last Friday’s 40-0 win over Hernando.
So while the No. 1-ranked Golden Wave (3-0) won’t be at full strength when they visit No. 5 Oxford (2-1) tonight, it doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a letdown.
“You lose a player like (Darden), it changes some things,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “Maybe some more teams want to take more chances, don’t know. But I do feel good about the talent we have back there.”
Tupelo’s defense is deeper than it’s ever been under Hardin, who is in his fourth season. Iverson McCoy, a sophomore, will see more playing time in the secondary to help cover the loss of Darden.
Junior Maison Dunn will also be a bigger factor. He was sick for the opener, banged up for Week 2, but is returning to full strength.
“We have six DBs to play with now, so we can rotate those guys,” Hardin said. “We’ve got pretty decent depth at that position.”
Hardin said Jernigan might be available tonight, while Watkins will be a game-time decision. Those two are Tupelo’s top returning tacklers from last season, but there is plenty of depth at linebacker. Jaboree Dooley, who also plays running back, has 21 tackles and 5 tackles-for-loss. Damari Burton has 17 stops and 10 TFL.
The Wave have allowed just seven points this season, and opponents are averaging a mere 110 yards per game, including 23.3 yards rushing.
Oxford’s offense has been slow out of the gate the last two games, including in last week’s 31-28 loss to Grenada. Coach Chris Cutcliffe knows as well as anyone that a slow start against Tupelo would spell doom for the Chargers.
“We played them in seventh, eighth and ninth grade and JV, so we’ve watched those guys come up,” Cutcliffe said. “They have a lot of quality players, a lot of great depth, and (defensive coordinator Chris) Shoup does a fantastic job. They obviously can weather the storm of some injuries and be ready to play.”
