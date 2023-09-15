djr-2023-09-09-sport-tupelo-dooley-arp4

Jaboree Dooley, who plays both linebacker and running back for Tupelo, has made 21 tackles through three games.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Even with some of its stars on the sidelines, Tupelo’s defense is formidable.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you