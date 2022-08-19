Tupelo head coach Ty Hardin saw some rust that needed to be knocked off in the Golden Wave’s performance in their jamboree game against the Horn Lake Eagles on Friday.
It didn’t show on the scoreboard.
Tupelo dominated Horn Lake in all phases, running up a 34-0 shutout in two quarters of play in the final tune-up before their season opener against Lafayette County on Aug. 26.
“I didn’t think we played the best, but we were rusty in some areas at first — first-game kind of scrimmage stuff,” Hardin said. “We got some young guys that got some work in.”
Keep it simple
The Golden Wave didn’t really do anything revolutionary, whether on offense, defense or special teams. Hardin’s team just did the simple things well.
Tupelo established the run effectively, netting 105 yards on 19 attempts to average 5.5 yards per carry on the day. Horn Lake had no answer for the Wave’s run game, which opened up opportunities in the passing game as well.
“We have a really good defense, and (the offense) goes against our defense every day,” Hardin said. "Our coaches on offense do a fantastic job. Those guys get after it every day."
The defense was no less simplistic, and just as effective. Tupelo’s edge rushers routinely found their way into the Eagles’ backfield, stifling Horn Lake’s run game and dismantling passing plays before they could develop.
“We were really simple,” Hardin said. "We only ran a few plays on offense and defense. We were able to get our base and see what it looked like.”
Dual threat
Junior running back Jaboree Dooley put on a show Friday evening, leading the way with eight carries for 121 yards and 3 scores. His longest runs came in the second half: two scoring scampers of 43 and 47 yards. Junior Quaterro Middlebrooks rushed four times to net 9 yards, but Hardin views both backs as big threats out of Tupelo's backfield.
“It’s crazy,” Hardin said. “One or the other is going to show out. They’re both great football players.”
Defense not yet tested
The big plays on offense might have stolen the show, but that’s partly because Tupelo’s defense made the Horn Lake offense look so pedestrian by comparison. The Golden Wave held the Eagles to 41 yards rushing and one completion for six yards in the passing game, with Horn Lake converting just one first down.
Despite the defense’s dominance, Hardin lamented the limited play time that resulted.
“I would’ve liked them to see a little adversity,” he said. "I think we held them to negative yards, which is always a positive. Them showing like that is good, but I wish they had gotten more reps on defense, just to get more in-game shape, because we know that in-game shape matters.”
Senior LA Ray led the Golden Wave with three solo tackles.
"It’s just been good," Hardin said. "I’m proud of them. We’ve still got a long way to go, but our ceiling is really high.”
Extra points
• Tupelo easily won the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 20:33 to Horn Lake’s 7:52.
• In the passing game, junior quarterback Jeremiah Harrell went 8-of-10 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard beauty to junior wideout JQ Witherspoon. Witherspoon caught three passes for 83 yards and his score.
• The Golden Wave defense forced seven punts and a Horn Lake fumble in the game.
• Senior defensive lineman LA Ray exited the game in the second half with an apparent shoulder injury. The severity of the injury has not yet been made public.
