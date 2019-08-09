After a blowout loss in the third round of the regional tournament, the Tupelo 49ers will look to rebound in the loser’s bracket today.
Pedal Valves (La.) defeated Tupelo, 13-4, on Friday in the third round of the American Legion Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament held in Tampa, Florida.
The loss puts Tupelo against West Tampa Post 248 in the fourth round at 8:30 a.m. CT.
“Their guy was really, really good. That was their ace,” coach McKinley Holland said. “He kept us off balance the entire game and had some really good breaking pitches and filled up the zone. We waited too long to try and get back into it.”
Tupelo scored one run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. After Shawn Dalton Weatherbee (Thrasher, NEMCC) hit a stand-up triple, Conner Davis (Booneville, NEMCC) drove him in on a RBI groundout.
Pedal to the metal
Over the course of the next five innings, Pedal Valves opened up a commanding 11-1 lead, but Tupelo scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take away the mercy rule and make the score 11-4.
Pedal Valves added two runs in the top of the seventh to push its lead back to nine runs.
“Our guys are going to scratch and claw and do what they have to do,” Holland said. “Towards the end of the game, our bench was empty and what we had out there was what we had. It was nice to see those guys have some good at-bats and keep fighting.”
On the other side of the bracket, Pedal Valves plays Troy Post 30 following the morning game.
Pedal Valves has already clinched a spot in the championship game. If Troy wins tomorrow, it will play the winner of Tupelo and West Tampa for a spot in the championship.
If Pedal Valves wins tomorrow, the winner of Tupelo and West Tampa must beat Pedal Valves twice to win the championship.
Tupelo has to win three more games to claim the regional.
“We’ve just got to get back to 49er baseball,” Holland said. “We’ve been fortunate the last four or five games to have pitched well, limited walks, and played really good defense.”