The Tupelo 49ers are hoping to carry some momentum over into regional play this week.
Beginning today, Tupelo will compete in the American Legion Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament held at the University of Tampa in Florida.
Tupelo plays Fort Mill Post 43 out of South Carolina at noon in the second game of the eight-team tournament.
Fort Mill is the runner-up out of South Carolina and enters the double-elimination tournament with a 22-4 overall record.
Fort Mill lost in the state championship game to Greer Post 115, which is also in the tournament.
The 49ers, the Mississippi state champs, are 18-10-1 on the year and are riding a three-game win streak into the tourney.
“Once you get into regional play, everybody is really, really good,” 49ers coach McKinley Holland said. “You can’t walk into any game and be better than the team you’re playing against, especially in our regional.”
Tupelo’s pitching staff excelled in the state tournament, and Holland hopes that will carry into the regional.
In five games, the 49ers’ pitching staff threw four complete games. The team will need more performances like that, especially since Tupelo’s John Luke Marlin and Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt, two of the top pitchers on the team, will not be making the trip.
Today, Will Armistead (Mooreville, ICC) will get the start. On the summer, Armistead has a 3-3 record with a 3.39 ERA. In 33 innings pitched, he has allowed 16 earned runs and struck out 31 batters.
He will face a Fort Mill lineup that includes a UNC Greensboro commit, a College of Charleston commit, the top-ranked high school infielder in South Carolina and one of the top-ranked high school catchers.
“We have our hands full for sure entering the first game,” Holland said. “The thing about Will is that he is going to go out and pitch to his strengths. I expect him to go out there and give us a chance. That’s what he’s done for three years, and I don’t expect anything different now.”
Following the first game, Tupelo matches up with Alabama’s Troy Post 70 and the Pedal Valves Cardinals out of Louisiana.
The loser’s bracket game will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m., and the winner’s bracket game will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m.