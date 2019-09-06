For the third-straight week, Tupelo will have its hands full with the opposing team’s rushing attack.
Tupelo, the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked large school, hosts Neshoba Central tonight. Neshoba Central (0-2) features three dynamic running backs in Jarquez Hunter, Tyler Mathis, and Austin Day.
At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Hunter is a three-star running back who has gathered multiple offers from SEC programs, including Ole Miss, Auburn, and Tennessee. In two games this season, Hunter has rushed for 308 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. He also has five catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.
He is averaging 14 yards per carry and 25.4 yards per catch.
“There’s a couple of really good kids in the backfield and a talented offensive linemen,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “They’re big. Hunter is a lot like DT Sheffield from Corinth, except he’s a bigger back. He can be both a power runner and a kid that runs around.”
To help Hunter in the backfield, Mathis has 80 yards and two touchdowns, while Day has 116 yards. The Rockets are averaging 259 rushing yards per game.
Tupelo’s defense will have its hands full, but the Golden Wave (1-1) have been tested twice already this season on the ground. Tupelo opened up the season against South Panola’s Janari Dean, who is a Mississippi State commit.
In Week 2, Tupelo faced Corinth’s Wing-T rushing attack that has running back Tam Patterson and quarterback DT Sheffield, who both hold Division I offers.
After those two games, Tupelo’s defense is allowing 343 rushing yards per game.
“Our front seven has to make their tackles,” Hammond said. “We missed a bunch of tackles against Corinth. Several times we had tackles in the backfield and they got away. We have to do better than that this week.”
Neshoba has yet to win a game this season, but returned many players from last year’s 10-win season. The Rockets lost to Grenada in Week 1 after turning the ball over five times. In the loss to Germantown last week, Neshoba Central came up two yards short of the game-winning touchdown as time expired.
“They’re just a play or two away from winning both of those games,” Hammond said. “They’re a really dangerous football team.”