A pair of Tupelo Futbol Club (TFC) teams recently made history.
TFC sent two of its girls soccer teams to the USYS National Presidents Cup in Wichita, Kansas, where its '08 girls squad finished as a finalist.
Both the '08 and '04 girls teams were the first TFC teams to win a USYS regional championship and two of just four Mississippi teams to make it to the national tournament.
“Overall, I think it was a great experience,” said director Laura Kramer.
“The complex in Wichita was incredible. Just the signage and the spectacle of everything was just something that none of our players or teams have experienced before. As far as performance, I think both of our teams stacked up well with the teams they played. Obviously, the ‘08’s were able to pull out some great results and made it to the final.”
The '08 team won all three of its bracket games and then beat Colorado’s Casa FC Super Stars in the semifinal to advance to the championship game. TFC ended up losing 1-0 in the final, however.
“Despite not getting the result they wanted in the final, I think it’s definitely going to light a fire under them and shows them they can achieve all these things,” Kramer said. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction. I think it’s opened the eyes of the families and the girls as well.”
The semifinals and final were streamed on YouTube, and Buffalo Wild Wings in Tupelo opened early for a watch party, giving the team plenty of support hundreds of miles away.
“That was definitely a really cool experience and something that none of these girls have had before, a scenario where back home they’ve got… people at Buffalo Wild Wings watching, families and everybody sending them text messages rooting them on,” Kramer said.
The '04 team went 0-2-1 to wrap up its season, but even making it this far was an accomplishment already.
“I think afterwards, despite there was a lot of disappointment, I think they realized what they accomplished and how proud everybody in the community was of them,” Kramer said.
TFC’s success this season and at nationals showed they could compete with teams from bigger cities and states across the country.
“Some of the cities that we’re playing against and competing with are populations that are multiple times the population of Tupelo or even north Mississippi, where we’re pulling players from,” Kramer said. “It’s huge to have a team in a small community that can compete. We were two of four teams to ever make this event, but the ‘08 girls making it to the final, they then became the Mississippi team that had gone the furthest.”
