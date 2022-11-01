Coaches and players love to say things like, “Nobody believed in us,” when speaking of people outside the program. That’s not always true.
There is a difference between not “believing” and simply having doubts about a team based on recent history. This year’s Tupelo High School football squad perfectly illustrates that demarcation.
People who have been paying attention, myself included, knew the Golden Wave had potential to do great things this season. I’ve covered the entirety of the Ty Hardin era, and I know that the third-year head coach knows how to win.
But the past is a hard thing to shake. Last season, Tupelo had a total meltdown in division play and missed the playoffs.
“There were a lot of doubters,” Hardin said following Friday’s 35-7 victory over Clinton. “There were a lot of people we made more doubters. There were a lot of people that talked probably bad about Tupelo after that and threw us out and didn’t think we could do anything going forward, and that’s all we needed.”
That win against Clinton moved the Wave to 10-0 overall and gave them the Division 2-6A championship. That means homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
I wouldn’t say I doubted Tupelo prior to the season, but I had my concerns. Those concerns mostly had to do with the players’ focus and mental toughness – concerns that have since been eradicated. Nobody should be doubting Tupelo now. This might very well be the best team in the state.
In fact, I would tab Tupelo as the favorite to win the state title. I think most objective observers would agree.
But there are likely still doubters out there, for one simple reason: It’s Tupelo.
“We didn’t make the playoffs last year, and all we heard is a lot of people outside Tupelo don’t like Tupelo. They have a preconceived notion of how we work and who we are and how we do things,” Hardin said.
I’ve seen up close how Tupelo does things, how hard the coaches and players work. And the results on the field speak for themselves.
The Golden Wave have given up 53 total points this season and have outscored opponents 193-7 at home. Those seven points were scored by Clinton’s defense, which means the Tupelo defense has thrown five shutouts. The offense has almost too many weapons to count.
The way this team has played, the last few weeks in particular, it’s hard to find any glaring weaknesses.
Tupelo closes out the regular season Thursday at home versus Germantown. Then it’s on to the playoffs, and I fully believe the Wave can go all the way. You should, too.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.