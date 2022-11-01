djr-2022-10-29-sport-ths-middlebrooks-twp2

Tupelo runnung back Quay Middlebrooks and the Golden Wave offense put up 15 unanswered points over Clinton Friday night.

 Thomas Wells

Coaches and players love to say things like, “Nobody believed in us,” when speaking of people outside the program. That’s not always true.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you