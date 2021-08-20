2020 record: 6-5, 5-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ty Hardin (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jacarius Clayton, DE, Sr.
• Ole Miss commit made 34 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks.
Zay Alexander, LT, Jr.
• At 6-foot-7, 350 pounds, will provide problems for defenses all season.
Fred Adams, CB/WR, Jr.
• Made team-high 4 INTs; will see time on offense this fall.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chris Shoup returned to Tupelo as defensive coordinator. He was an assistant coach for the Wave for six years before leaving for Amory in 2020.
OFFENSE
Replacing Jake Weir at quarterback is a tall order, but Tupelo has two promising prospects in Jeremiah Harrell (So.) and Lake Reed (So.).
Running back is also a question mark after the graduation of Jarius McGinister and the departure of Kyson Brown, who moved back to Texas. Several candidates will get a shot, including Jaboree Dooley (So.) and Quay Middlebrooks (So.).
Receiver has good depth and experience, with K.D. Gibson (Jr.), Daelyn Patton (Jr.), Kylan Washington (Jr.) and J.Q. Witherspoon (So.) all in the mix.
The offensive line returns three starters: right tackle Sam Westmoreland (Sr.), guard Ken Herman (Sr.), and massive left tackle Zay Alexander (Jr.).
DEFENSE
This defensive line could be one of the best in the state. It’s led by Ole Miss commit Jacarius Clayton, who stands 6-foot-6, 276 pounds.
Romero Hampton (Sr.), Johnny Evans (Sr.) and L.A. Ray (Jr.) all have starting experience.
Linebacker is a deep position, too. Jamarion Scott (Jr.) returns at outside ‘backer, while Deon Shumpert (Sr.) moves from outside to inside. Tyler Vaughn (Jr.) will also play inside.
The secondary is anchored by cornerbacks Fred Adams (Jr.) and Zech Pratt (Jr.), both of whom are returning starters.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gideon Deaton (So.) and Eli Gilmore (Sr.) are competing for the kicking job. Reed will handle punts.
Adams, Washington and Witherspoon will all work on returns.
X-FACTOR
If Tupelo can find a reliable quarterback, then the defense will give it a chance to win a lot of games.
COACH SPEAK
“It’s young depth, but I feel good about it. It’s quality depth.” – Ty Hardin