AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-6A
2021 record: 7-4, 3-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ty Hardin (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jeremiah Harrell
QB, Jr.
• Completed 53% of passes for 1,009 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs; rushed for 248 yards, 3 TDs.
Quay Middlebrooks
RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 694 yards, 5 TDs on 114 carries.
Zech Pratt
DB, Sr.
• Recorded 62 tackles, 1 INT.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Tupelo added two to its staff this year. Kenny Harper will help with the offensive line, while Jamie McIntosh will coach linebackers.
OFFENSE
Ten starters return to this side of the ball, and head coach Ty Hardin is very high on this unit’s potential. Hardin said quarterback Jeremiah Harrell (Jr.) had a “fantastic” offseason, and he’s also excited about the depth at receiver.
K.D. Gibson (Sr.) led the Golden Wave last year with 529 yards and seven touchdowns. Daelyn Patton (Sr.) and J.Q. Witherspoon (Jr.) both enter the season healthy after missing time last fall. Tyreke Darden (So.) is a young player to keep an eye on.
The 1-2 running back punch of Jaboree Dooley (Jr.) and Quay Middlebrooks (Jr.) returns. They combined for 1,022 yards last year.
The offensive line returns four starters, including Mississippi State commit Zay Alexander (Sr.).
DEFENSE
There is depth aplenty here, too. In the secondary, Fred Adams (Sr.) returns at corner, while Zech Pratt (Sr.) is back at safety. Shamaar Darden (Jr.), Jakwon Morris (Jr.) and Lamarcus Heard (Sr.) will also factor into a deep group.
Tyler Vaughn (Sr.) returns at inside linebcker, while Kaylen Roddy (Sr.) can play both inside and outside. Tristan Jernigan (Jr.) brings elite speed to inside ‘backer.
Ja’Marion Scott (Sr.) and L.A. Ray (Sr.) anchor the D-line. And keep an eye on JaReylan McCoy, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound freshman defensive end.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gideon Deaton (Jr.) will again handle kicking duties and will also punt. Adams, Middlebrooks and Witherspoon will be among those on the return unit.
X-FACTOR
The Wave were humbled in Division 2-6A play last season, and they must heed the lessons learned in order to make the playoffs.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re expecting a big year out of him.” – Ty Hardin, on QB Jeremiah Harrell
