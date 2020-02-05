TUPELO – Four Tupelo High School seniors used National Signing Day to formally announce their decision to play football at the collegiate level on Wednesday.
Long snapper Hayes Hammond and wide receiver Trip Wilson will each be a preferred walk-on at Mississippi State, while wide receiver Jaycob Horn and linebacker Ryan Hampton will both be at Texas State.
Horn signed a scholarship with the Bobcats.
Hammond, Wilson, and Horn were each committed to play at Ole Miss, but all flipped following the coaching changes.
Hammond wasn’t always a long snapper. He sat down with his father, Tupelo coach Trent Hammond, following his freshman year and was told that his size would not only hold him back from playing collegiate football, but most likely stop him from playing 6A football at the positions he wanted.
So Hammond tried out long snapping and after hard work and some camp visits, picked up an offer from Ole Miss, which he later committed to. After Mike Leach was hired, MSU pursued and offered Hammond on Jan. 27.
He flipped commitments six days later.
“I just felt more comfortable when I went on my visit to Mississippi State,” Hammond said. “Once the staff changed, it didn’t feel the same at Ole Miss. Mississippi State treated me closer to how Matt Luke and his staff treated me. They recruited me more and treated me as if I played a position such as quarterback and not just a specialist.”
Joining him in Starkville is Wilson, a life-long Mississippi State fan who burst on the scene this year as a dynamic receiver. Wilson ended his senior season with 48 catches for 959 yards and nine touchdowns, and was drawn to MSU over Ole Miss due to Leach’s Air Raid offensive scheme.
“The new coaches came in and I saw the kind of offense they had, and they opened the doors to me,” Wilson said. “I went on a visit and they made me feel at home. With the pass heavy offense, I felt I had a good chance to play early and it seems like the best fit for me and all receivers.”
Horn, son of Joe Horn, finished his senior campaign with 53 catches for 812 yards and seven touchdowns. He committed to Ole Miss in June of 2019, but decided to follow former Ole Miss receiver coach Jacob Peeler to Texas State, where Peeler is now the offensive coordinator.
Hampton will join the Bobcats as a walk on and likely play on the defensive side of the ball. Hampton totaled 40 tackles on the season as a linebacker and had two receiving touchdowns on offense.