The experience factor could come into play this week for the Tupelo 49ers.
The 49ers (24-2) are carrying a 17-game win streak into their third-consecutive Senior American Legion Southeast Regional tournament, but this roster has never experienced regional play due to the disruption of last summer’s COVID-19 outbreak.
“I don’t think anybody on this roster has actually played in a regional, so I’m excited for that. I’m excited for our guys to show what they can do,” said Tupelo head coach McKinley Holland.
Tupelo opens the regionals in Pelham, Alabama, today at 1 p.m. against Florence, S.C., Post 1 (31-3).
“I know they’re a very experienced team. It’s been I think four years since they’ve been to a regional, so it’ll be new to their guys, too,” Holland said. “They are obviously a very good baseball club. South Carolina is a very competitive state, and traditionally they’re probably the best team in South Carolina year to year. We know we have our hands full, for sure.”
To combat the lack of familiarity with region play, Holland won’t search too far into his deep pitching rotation to kick off the tournament, as Cade Davis will get the nod for Game 1 of the tournament.
“Cade has been our most consistent, and he’s our most experienced arm,” said Holland. “Our guys have a lot of confidence when he’s on the mound. We fully expect him to keep us in the game.”
The handling of the 49ers’ pitching staff against a field of tough-hitting teams throughout the five-day tournament will be on the shoulders of their most experienced member – their head coach.
“One thing that helps me in being here before is I know how the tournament works, how the format works,” Holland said.
Tupelo reached the championship game of the Southeast Regional in 2019 under Holland.
“Anytime you’re in an eight-team, double-elimination tournament, you always try to stay in the winners bracket as much as you can,” Holland said. “The luxury we have is we do have a deep pitching staff. You do what it takes to win each game. … It’s all hands on deck.”