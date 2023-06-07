Nadia Norfleet

Nadia Norfleet helped lead Tupelo to the Class 6A girls title game.

 Chris Todd | Special to the Journal

BOONEVILLE – The Tupelo girls basketball team’s summer program is in full swing, including playing a series of games at Northeast Mississippi Community College on Tuesday. However, star players Jade Rucker and Lamarah Cleaves are still recovering from injuries they suffered last year.

Newsletters

brendan.farrell@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you