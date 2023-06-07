BOONEVILLE – The Tupelo girls basketball team’s summer program is in full swing, including playing a series of games at Northeast Mississippi Community College on Tuesday. However, star players Jade Rucker and Lamarah Cleaves are still recovering from injuries they suffered last year.
“They’re going to be out until August,” Tupelo head coach Matt Justice said. “They’re two really talented players. Jade has several (Division I) offers up to this point. Lamarah’s another player that will possibly go (Division I) as well.
"We hate for them being out just because we’re trying to build chemistry during the summer. But at the same time, we’re getting a lot of experience from some of the other ones to see what they can do.”
Justice added that the two have still been involved with the program as they work to return to the court.
“They’re with us everywhere, they’re here today,” Justice said. “They go through their ACL workouts while we’re practicing. They’re very involved and kind of like coaches a lot of times in our practices. We’re a really tight team, so they’re really close with them. They want to be there to support them.”
Cleaves tore her ACL before the start of last season, and Rucker had the same injury midseason. However, that didn’t prevent Tupelo from reaching the state championship game, where the Lady Wave lost to Germantown. Last year’s experience is also coming in handy for a team looking to replace five seniors.
“Last year, we had some really young players that really just needed some experience,” Justice said. “...They’ve shown that they have matured from last year, so I’m excited to see how they kind of develop throughout the summer and kind of put the pieces together for August as we go into preseason.”
Nadia Norfleet was among the standouts from Tuesday’s games for Justice. Norfleet averaged 9 points, 2 assists and 2 steals per game last season.
“Nadia Norfleet, of course, is one of our better players. She started for us all last season, returning starter, so she’s really stepped up and been able to expand her game and shoot the three really well to start her summer,” Justice said.
Justice said Tuesday was only the second day of the summer for the team. The Lady Wave are looking to give their players plenty of playing time this summer and hit the ground running as the season approaches.
“The biggest thing is to build that team bond, chemistry that you really need when it gets into the season,” Justice said. “We’re just getting started. We get about 30 days here to really figure things out and just see what we’re at when the preseason starts.”
