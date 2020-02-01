TUPELO • The Tupelo girls soccer team punched their ticket to the MHSAA Class 6A North half championship game with a goal in the closing minutes of overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Tupelo beat Germantown, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs. Sophomore midfielder Lauren Frederick headed in a corner kick from senior Izzie Rulewicz in the 96th minute.
Tupelo (12-8-1) advances to play Clinton in the semifinals on Tuesday night.
Frederick, the goal scorer, is Tupelo’s primary corner kicker and had attempted Tupelo’s three corner kicks in regulation. But coach Diane Rulewicz sent her daughter Izzie to attempt the lone overtime corner.
The change paid off.
“We usually put Izzie up there if we are trying to target one player in particular,” Rulewicz said. “We weren’t targeting Lauren, she just got there first. Izzie’s pretty good at picking a spot and that’s why we sent her up there to kick instead of Lauren. … It’s kind of ironic that Lauren was the one that ended up scoring it.”
Tupelo controlled most of the game, but couldn’t slip anything past Germantown (15-6-1) goalkeeper Lynsey Cook until overtime. In the first half, the Lady Wave attempted nine shots, with five being on goal.
In the second half, Tupelo didn’t attempt a shot and the Lady Mavericks started playing much more aggressive. However, the Lady Wave defense held strong and held Germantown to only four total shots in the game, two in each half.
“Our entire back line saved us for sure,” Rulewicz said. “I feel like our defense is really good at covering for each other, so if one person has to step out, we are pretty good at shifting in a way that we are able to protect each other.”
Tupelo goalkeeper Anna Kathryn Harrell had a save in the last minute of regulation, and Tupelo regained its offensive momentum in overtime.
After a scoreless first 10 minutes, the Lady Wave maintained possession of the ball on Germantown’s side of the field until Frederick found herself alone with the game-winning header in the 96th minute.
“I saw the ball coming at me and I didn’t have a man on me, so I just went for the ball. Next thing I know, it’s is in the back of the goal,” Frederick said.