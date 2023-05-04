Tupelo High School is honoring coaches, players and teams of the past with a new Wall of Fame, which features a list of alumni who went on to play at four-year universities or colleges, among other highlights.
“I’m an aesthetic guy, I think everybody is,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “People need to understand and know the history of this place, all of the great people that have played here. I think it’s very incentive-based for any kid that comes through this program, and it also gives back to the people that have done a lot for this program.”
Decked out in the school’s yellow-and-blue color scheme, the wall offers a wide-ranging look at the program’s history.
A list of coaches fills up the top-left portion of the wall, while the opposite side notes various accomplishments over the years. The bottom part of the feature showcases Tupelo players who have been selected in the NFL Draft. Players’ names are in the middle, and Hardin said they were taking names from Carver High School as well.
“We put teams that finished undefeated during the regular season, teams that won a north-half championship, state championship team, district championship teams,” Hardin said. “Obviously, every head coach that’s been through here and any guy that played at a four-year college or university after they left here, so that’s kind of the requirements on it.”
While the wall celebrates the players of the past, it also serves as inspiration for Tupelo players of the present and future.
“I’ve had guys walk by and say, ‘My name’s going to be on that wall one day,’” Hardin said. “When you see it, it’s just a real thing when it’s there. There’s a lot of guys that didn’t know so-and-so, ‘I didn’t know so-and-so played at Ole Miss’ or ‘I didn’t know so-and-so played at Mississippi State, I didn’t know he went to the NFL.’
“You see the guys at the bottom that played in the NFL, and you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome,’” Hardin added. “It’s definitely inspiration for those guys.”
