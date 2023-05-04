Tupelo Wall of Fame

Tupelo High School unveiled its new Wall of Fame in the athletics department on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

 By BRENDAN FARRELL Daily Journal

Tupelo High School is honoring coaches, players and teams of the past with a new Wall of Fame, which features a list of alumni who went on to play at four-year universities or colleges, among other highlights.

Brendan Farrell is a preps and college sports reporter for the Daily Journal. You can reach him at brendan.farrell@journalinc.com.

