djr-2023-05-14-sport-gumtree-run-arp17

Harrison Wampler of Tupelo finished in third place in the 2023 Gum Tree 10K on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

One of Tupelo High School student Harrison Wampler’s goals heading into last weekend’s Gum Tree Run was to finish the 10K in the top 10.

Newsletters

brendan.farrell@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you