One of Tupelo High School student Harrison Wampler’s goals heading into last weekend’s Gum Tree Run was to finish the 10K in the top 10.
He ended up shattering his own expectations when he was the third person to cross the finish line.
“It was kind of a shock at first because I was telling my parents, I was kind of feeling ambitious almost, aiming for a top-10 (finish) in a race this big,” Wampler said. “And then, I turned the last corner toward the finish line, and I see my cross country and track coach. We were both kind of shocked that I was in third place. And then I just gave him a thumbs up and then he was really happy, so I just powered through to the finish line.”
Wampler just finished his junior year at Tupelo High School, making him a rising senior. His past experiences running in high school saw him in the middle of the pack, so this was a new experience for him.
“For me to go out there and just perform how I did and just to place third, it kind of felt good to get the spotlight, but I was like, ‘I’ve got to stay humble here because this is not something I get to do every day, especially in my races,’” Wampler said. “I had to keep that in mind to just kind of accept it while I had it and enjoy it, but it was a shock. But it was a great feeling.”
Wampler’s run clocked in at 36:18. He was hoping to break the 35-minute mark, but he was still more than happy with his placement, especially in the face of some suffocating heat on race day.
“It got pretty hot on McCullough (Boulevard), and so I was really grateful for the water stations there placed along McCullough because that really helped out a lot,” Wampler said.
Wampler credited the community for its high turnout at Gum Tree as well.
“The fan base, the crowd, was amazing,” he said. “Just throughout the whole journey, especially through Joyner (Avenue) and at the start and finish line. It was just really strong. It’s always to get to see the community out and supporting others.”
Wampler’s sister, Hailey, also ran in the Gum Tree Run, finishing ninth in the overall female division and second in the female 14-19 group. While the two do have a typical sibling rivalry when it comes to running, it’s easy for them to be happy for each other when they both do well in a race.
“For right now, the tenseness between us is kind of resolved because we kind of recognized how well we each did at Gum Tree, but there’s always been a little bit of sibling rivalry when it comes to racing and stuff because she got me into it, she had a year on me,” Wampler said. “It’s always fun, but we have to make sure we don’t take it too far.”
