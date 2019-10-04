The Tupelo Golden Wave football team will have its hands full as it returns home for the first time in a month.
Tupelo (3-2, 1-0), playing at home for the first time since Week 3, hosts Olive Branch in a Division 1-6A matchup tonight. Olive Branch (3-2, 1-0) boasts a powerful team anchored by future SEC players Xavier Hill and Jevon Banks.
Hill is a 3-star offensive linemen who de-committed from Alabama on Thursday. Banks, a 3-star linebacker, is committed to play at Mississippi State.
This is Olive Branch’s first season back in Class 6A after a short stint in 5A. In the last two seasons, the Conquistadors have gone 24-4 with all four losses coming against West Point.
“Defensively, they are really, really good,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “They fly around to the football, and they are loaded with Division I football players on that side of the ball. They have a big, young defensive lineman that is unreal.”
Banks is the key player on the defense and has 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a sack. As a whole, the defense has 44 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and nine interceptions.
On the offensive side of the ball, Olive Branch is led by a powerful line that includes Hill and multiple linemen that weigh over 300 pounds. Behind them are two running backs, Preston Jeffries and Gary Banks II, who help the team average 242 rushing yards per game.
Jeffries has 511 rushing yards and six TDs, while Banks has 633 yards and eight TDs.
“They’ve got an offensive line that gets after you,” Hammond said. “We will be tremendously outmatched talent-wise. They are big, big, big. I’m talking 300-plus across there. They stay on their blocks and finish blocks well. That’s the motor that drives what they do.”
The Tupelo defense will be without its sack leader, Dalton Hughes, who was injured in last week’s win over Hernando. Hughes has 26 tackles and 4 sacks. Not only will he be out, but his backup will be out along with multiple players who are sick with a virus, so Tupelo could play multiple freshmen at linebacker tonight.