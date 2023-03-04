A disconsolate group of Tupelo Lady Wave watch the Germantown Lady Mavericks celebrate after the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Ganae McCalister (31) jumps at center against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Audria Houston (5) on her way to the basket against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Audria Houston (5) recovers a loose ball against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Audria Houston (5) shoots a three pointer against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo head coach Matt Justice talks to his staff during a time out in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Peyton Hearvey (14) shoots against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Nadia Norfleet (1) scores against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Audria Houston (5) hits a layup against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Mikayla Riley (32) shoots against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo head coach Matt Justice talks to Nadia Norfleet in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Peyton Hearvey (14) defends against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo's Nadia Norfleet (1) drives the lane against Germantown in the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tupelo fans cheer for the Lady Wave at the MHSAA Class 6A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
JACKSON – Tupelo’s problem wasn’t so much Madison Booker as it was the rest of Germantown’s team.
Booker, a Texas signee, got plenty of scoring help as the Lady Mavericks rolled past Tupelo, 64-43, to claim the Class 6A state championship on Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum.
This is Germantown’s first title, and it capped a stellar career for Booker, this year’s 6A Miss Basketball. She finished the game with 26 points, while Micaiah Satcher scored 13 and Raegan Jordan had 10 – well above each player’s season averages.
“When they were face guarding me and I couldn’t get the ball, they stepped up and scored and got steals.” Booker said.
Booker had nine points at halftime, by which point Germantown led 31-19. The 6-foot-1 guard then scored seven in the third quarter, and the Lady Mavs opened up a 48-30 lead entering the fourth.
As the final minute of the game ticked off the clock, Booker finally cracked a smile and bounced around the floor with joy.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment to get the gold ball, have a banner up. It does feel like Christmas,” she said.
Germantown shot 26 of 58 (44.8%) from the field, and Booker’s teammates got involved early. In fact, she only had three points after one quarter, but the Lady Mavericks led 12-11.
A fast-break layup by Satcher gave the Lady Mavericks a 24-14 lead with 4 minutes left in the first half, and a layup by Jer’Mya Branson capped an 11-0 run.
“That was probably the most difficult pill to swallow tonight. I felt like we did our job with (Alana) Rouser and Booker, and their role players stepped up for them big time,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said.
Audria Houston, who was charged with guarding Booker, led the Lady Wave with 12 points. Mikayla Riley added 11.
Tupelo shot just 16 of 60 (26.7%) from the floor.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo scored the first four points of the third quarter to draw within 31-23, but Germantown went on a 17-4 run.
Point Maker: Booker shot 9 of 19 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. She also snagged 12 rebounds.
Talking Point: “That was the main thing in my head after the game, was we just couldn’t finish at the rim. Playing defense over and over and over again throughout the game wore us down.” – Justice
