Tupelo football’s highest-rated player is now off the board.
Junior middle linebacker Tristan Jernigan announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M via Twitter on Monday. Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Georgia were also among the 20 schools who offered.
Jernigan felt appreciated by the coaching staff during the recruiting process. The junior also feels that he has a real opportunity to make an impact in College Station.
“I love the culture at Texas A&M,” he said. “It’s the best football state, so who wouldn’t want to be there?”
Jernigan led the Golden Wave last season with 96 total tackles. His presence played a big role on a defense that allowed just 7.4 points per game.
The junior is rated by 247sports as the 15th-best player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 36 linebacker in the country. He becomes the fifth hard commit in a Texas A&M recruiting class currently rated 29th in the country.
Tristan is the nephew of Jordan Jernigan, a 2019 graduate of Tupelo who went on to play at Ole Miss.
Before heading west to College Station, Jernigan has some work to do on Golden Wave Drive.
Tupelo is coming off a 13-1 season that saw it lose in the state semifinal to Starkville, which went on to win the Class 6A championship.
So before he trades the blue and gold for the maroon and white, Jernigan hopes to become a more efficient player and a better leader.
“Hopefully leading my team to a state championship,” he said.
Tupelo begins its season on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, where it faces Whitehaven out of Memphis.
