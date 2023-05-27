Jackson Prep baseball coach and Tupelo native Brent Heavener knows the feeling of losing a state championship all too well.
Heavener recalled the sting of falling just short of a state title twice when he was a player at Tupelo High School. Fortunately for his current players, they only know what winning one is like.
Heavener and his team captured their sixth consecutive championship this season, capping it off with a 13-7 win over Madison-Ridgeland Academy. Lessons he learned from his days in Tupelo have been passed onto his players as well.
“I was fortunate enough to win two championships in college to kind of make up for that, but now you get to remind these players you’re not guaranteed a championship at Prep just because you get to play for one,” Heavener said. “To go out and do that, I’ll remind them it’s not fun to be on the losing end, so go out there and win it and go make a memory that you’ll never forget.”
Heavener’s Jackson Prep team also made some history along the way by completing its six-peat.
“This is the first time in Mississippi it’s been done in baseball,” Heavener said. “Toward the end, the guys knew that, and they wanted to finish it off. It’s a pretty cool feat knowing you’re the first ones in the state to ever do it.”
Jackson Prep’s season included 19 straight wins down the stretch and finishing with a 31-4 record.
“To win that many games, that many championships, that many years in a row, it takes a special group of players and coaches,” Heavener said. “It’s been a fun ride, and we’ll try to keep it going as long as we can.”
But winning doesn’t get old for Heavener.
“When it gets old, I’ll stop,” Heavener said. “There’s nothing like watching your team dogpile on your field, on another team’s field. It’s proud for those seniors and it’s just a sense of, ‘Hey, man, we did it.’ That’s what it’s about, coaching. You watch those guys succeed and you feel so proud for what they’re able to accomplish.”
Heavener also attributed some of his coaching success to the coaches he had growing up.
“Larry Harmon and Ken Smith were two very impactful coaches in my life,” he said. “Coach Mickey Linder probably had more influence on me and my teammates than anybody in Tupelo. When you get to play for coaches like that, then you get to become a good coach yourself.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.