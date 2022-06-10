Connor Hudspeth dropped by the Daily Journal offices on Thursday. It had been a while.
When he was in high school, Hudspeth would come to the Journal once or twice a week to take box scores over the phone. I wondered to myself if he might someday become a sports writer.
Thankfully, Hudspeth has chosen a much higher calling: coaching. And he’s the new head boys basketball coach at Vardaman High School.
Hudspeth, a Tupelo High grad, first got the coaching itch while serving as a student manager for the Mississippi State basketball team.
“I wanted to work in sports, regardless. I was thinking athletic department type stuff,” Hudspeth said. “And then I got into (coaching), and I really enjoyed the X’s and O’s and all that goes into it. I thought I could see myself doing this.”
Upon graduating from MSU in 2020, Hudspeth tried but failed to get a job as a graduate assistant, and COVID had just started raging.
“I was like, maybe I can’t do this,” he said.
But Hudspeth ultimately landed a job as assistant boys basketball coach at Tupelo Christian. That’s where he’s been the past two years, serving first under Jason Harrison and then under Scott Collier. Hudspeth was also head coach for the junior high and JV teams, and he handled social media.
A few weeks ago, he was at a coaches conference in Jackson and ran into Eddie Neal, who told Hudspeth he was leaving Vardaman for the boys basketball job at Houston. Neal said the Vardaman job was a good one.
“I didn’t think anything of it,” Hudspeth said. “And then he called me a few weeks later and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested?’ I said, ‘Sure, I’ll go out there and visit and talk to them some more.’ I went and visited, and I fell in love with it really quick.”
On the surface, it’s not the most attractive of jobs. The Rams were 5-18 last season and haven’t had a winning campaign in ages. But Neal saw measurable progress this past year.
“I saw their record like you did, it was 5-18, and I’m like, what have I done?” Hudspeth said. “But then I watched some of the games he sent me from the end of the year, and you could tell they slowly started competing and learning. He said he had to teach them a lot, grow their game, knowledge of it.”
Hudspeth has been commuting to Vardaman to run summer workouts, and the Rams will open summer league play in a couple of weeks. He plans to move there at some point, but he’s already becoming part of that close-knit community.
“I was walking in the store last week, and I had never seen the guy, never met the guy, and he said, ‘You’re the new head coach, aren’t you?’”
One thing I forget to tell Hudspeth before he left: He’d better call in his scores.