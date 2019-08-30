CORINTH • Tupelo’s Jake Weir had a breakout game, Tanner Goggans kicked a game-winning field goal, and the Golden Wave rallied in the second half to get their first win of the season.
Tupelo defeated No. 5-ranked large school Corinth, 38-35, on Friday night. Weir passed for 273 yards and three touchdown, and Goggans kicked a 25-yard field goal to go up by three points with just 26 seconds left in the game.
“I’m just proud of this team and the way they played,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “I like the grit and the fight in this football team. That’s a win I’m proud of.”
Two of Weir’s touchdowns came in the first half, and Tupelo (1-1) led late in the second quarter, 21-17, after a David Hayes touchdown run. Corinth (1-1) then struck on a DT Sheffield 51-yard touchdown and John Ellis Murrah made a field goal to put the Warriors up, 27-21, at halftime.
In the third quarter, Tupelo took a 28-27 lead on Hayes’ second touchdown run of the game.
To start the fourth quarter, Weir found Jaycob Horn for a 65-yard touchdown pass to go up 35-27.
Corinth tied the game with just over three minutes left after a touchdown run and 2-point conversion, but Tupelo capped off the game with a 70-yard, game-winning drive.
After a long pass set up a first-and-goal at the 10-yard line, Goggans kicked a 25-yard field goal to clinch the game for Tupelo.
“I actually thought the kick was going to be a little further than what it was, but it was just another kick to me,” Goggans said. “I had a good feeling about it when I went up there.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: On 3rd-and-20 at Tupelo’s 45-yard line, Jake Weir hit Trip Wilson for a 45-yard completion that set up Goggan’s game-winning field goal with 26 seconds left.
Point Man: Goggans made all five of his PATs before hitting the game-winning 25-yard field goal.
Talking Point: “I was just thankful Trip was there. My line did a great job. I just stepped up and threw it to him. He was wide open, as usual. He’s a great player.” – Tupelo QB Jake Weir of his 3rd-and-20 completion.
Notes
• Corinth’s Sheffield missed the third quarter with an injury.
• Horn finished with 190 receiving yards and two TDs.
• Corinth had 380 rushing yards in the game.