With his team facing a steep deficit in the first set against Amory on Friday night, Tupelo head coach Bert Martin was just looking for some momentum, something that the Golden Wave could carry into the next one if Amory sealed the deal.
While Tupelo ended up dropping the first set, it stayed competitive, shook off some Game 1 nerves and rallied to take the final three sets and the match.
“I was telling my assistant, Addie Bridges, if we could chip away a few points and everything, we’re probably not going to win that set, but take it to the next one,” Martin said. “Momentum’s big.”
The Golden Wave (1-0) found themselves in a 16-8 hole in the first set, but it was an almost even set the rest of the way, with Amory (0-1) taking it 25-18. From there, Tupelo held on to win the second set 25-21 and pulled away in the third and fourth to walk away with a win in its season opener at home.
Tupelo’s offense was a major reason why it pulled off the turnaround win on Friday. The Golden Wave successfully spread the ball around and received contributions throughout the lineup. Junior setter Mamie Shettles ended the night with 43 assists.
“(Shettes has) great hands,” Martin said. “She played so hard last year on the JV (team) and probably could have played some varsity... When she’d make an error, not getting down on herself, keeping the team up.”
“I felt pretty good about it,” Shettles added. “A few mess-ups, but for the most part, I was proud of my hitters.”
For Amory, Panthers head coach Shay Ashford is already seeing growth from last year to this year, but she felt that they gave Tupelo too many opportunities, and the Golden Wave took advantage.
“First game, we were serving, we were getting good passes, good sets, good hits,” she said. “Second, third, fourth game, we couldn’t get the pass, which led to not getting a good set, which means we’re giving them free ball after free ball after free ball. We can’t give a team like Tupelo free balls because they’re going to cram it down our throats, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Martin recorded his first win in his return as Tupelo’s head volleyball coach. Ashford played at Tupelo with him as her head coach and won a state title.
“I learned everything from him and the assistant coach,” Ashford said. “Everything that I learned, I use it and then apply the new rules and everything. But yeah, it’s always good to coach against Bert.”
