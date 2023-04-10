The Lee County Tournament has been made whole again.
Nearly two decades after Tupelo was voted out of the annual basketball event, it will once again participate starting next season. Administrators from the Lee County, Nettleton and Tupelo school districts voted last week to bring the Golden Wave back in.
Mooreville, Saltillo and Shannon comprise the Lee County School District.
“It doesn’t make sense for (Tupelo) to not be in it,” Nettleton boys coach Grant Gardner said. “How do you win the Lee County Tournament when the biggest team in Lee County is not in it?”
Gardner was in his first stint at Nettleton when Tupelo got voted out following the 2004-05 season. The reason: a dispute over gate receipts and state pass lists. That won’t be a problem this time around.
The entire gate will go to the host school, and only state passes for the host school will be honored.
Melissa Thomas, Tupelo High School’s first-year principal, is especially excited to see the Golden Wave back in the tournament. She’s a 1998 Nettleton graduate who played in the event.
“When I played, we looked forward to it because we went to church with students who played for Shannon and Saltillo and Mooreville, and we played AAU and summer ball with them,” Thomas said. “We would always be excited. It was a rivalry tournament, but it was also a good opportunity for everybody in the county to come together and enjoy some good competition.”
Thomas, who is heavily involved with Tupelo athletics, was invited to last week’s meeting by her athletics director, Jason Miller. It used to be the coaches who voted on this matter. The administrators' vote to bring back Tupelo was unanimous.
Gardner, who is also Nettleton’s assistant principal, was at that meeting, too. His Tigers won the 2023 Lee County Tournament title, beating Saltillo.
“We won it this year, and if Tupelo’s in it, maybe we don’t win it. But how fun would Nettleton’s gym have been on Saturday night with Nettleton-Tupelo playing? That’s something we took away from the kids that we’re giving back to them again,” Gardner said.
Schools take turn hosting the tournament, but the hope is that Cadence Bank Arena will become the host. No deal has been finalized.
Regardless of where it’s held, Gardner is glad that Tupelo will again be a part of it.
“I hated to see them go the first time, and I’m glad to see them come back.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.