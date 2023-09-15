OXFORD – Tupelo’s defense was down three starters Friday night. It didn’t matter.
The Daily Journal’s top-ranked team scored four touchdowns in the third quarter – three of them off turnovers – and rolled to a 49-7 win over No. 5 Oxford.
The Golden Wave (4-0) did it despite defensive back Shamaar Darden, linebacker Clifton Watkins and linebacker Tristan Jernigan all sidelined by injuries. The short-handed defense forced five turnovers.
“It says we have a lot of character and we know how to stay strong and maintain with each other and what we’ve got in our younger guys,” senior cornerback Jakwon Morris said.
Tupelo scored two touchdowns in the game’s opening 22 seconds, first on an 80-yard strike from Jeremiah Harrell to Braylon Mathews, and then on a 12-yard scoop-and-score by defensive end JaReylan McCoy.
But the Wave offense was underwhelming the rest of the half, and Oxford cut it to 14-7 by halftime.
Harrell hit Qua Middlebrooks for a 73-yard scoring pass on Tupelo’s first possession of the second half, and the defense took it from there. Jaboree Dooley, Damari Burton and Morris each made interceptions on consecutive drives, and the Wave capitalized every time.
“I told them at halftime, I think (Oxford) knew we were the better team, I knew we were the better team,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “We shot ourselves in the foot first half and didn’t finish drives, didn’t do what we were supposed to do. Fixed it second half, and we saw what we should’ve done. I saw what we did all week in practice.”
Harrell’s 11-yard pass to J.Q. Witherspoon on fourth-and-2 made it 28-7, and then the senior QB ran in from 1 yard on fourth-and-goal on the next drive.
Harrell completed 9 of 18 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Following Morris’ interception, J.J. Hill raced 57 yards for a score and 42-7 lead with 3:06 left in the third quarter. Hill had 96 of Tupelo’s 206 rushing yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo scored two touchdowns in a span of 2:10 in the third quarter to stake a 28-7 lead.
Point Man: Middlebrooks rushed for 75 yards, and he caught three passes for 92 yards and a TD.
Talking Point: “It was like, we know we’re better than this as a team. We just had to get on the same page with one another.” – Morris, on the team’s mindset entering the second half
Notes
• Oxford (2-2) scored its lone touchdown on an 8-yard run by Jamarion Pegues in the second quarter.
• Tupelo was penalized 10 times for 89 yards.
• Next week, Tupelo visits Houston (Tenn.), and Oxford travels to Starkville.
