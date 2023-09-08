TUPEL0 – Tupelo had an ugly start to Friday night’s game against Hernando.
The Golden Wave turned the ball over on downs inside the red zone on their first drive of the game, and star defensive back Shamaar Darden had to be stretchered off the field.
Tupelo rallied for 20 unanswered points in the second quarter, and that was enough to pull away from Hernando for a 40-0 win. The Golden Wave’s defense, even with Darden out for most of the game, continued its dominant play by posting another shutout.
“Sloppy, we made it look bad, we didn’t have a great week of practice,” Tupelo head coach Ty Hardin said. “We played like we practiced this week. Overcome some adversity. We had some dudes out tonight, some of our best players on the team out tonight … and so we just got to keep fighting, got to keep working. Proud of our guys overcoming some adversity, but it don’t get any easier going forward.”
Hardin didn’t go into specifics on Darden’s injury.
“I think he’s going to be fine, we’ll know more stuff this weekend,” Hardin said. “He was in good spirits, family’s in good spirits. We’ll just see after we get an update.”
Tupelo’s ground game had another huge night, with Qua Middlebrooks and J.J. Hill finding plenty of running room all game long. The two combined for three touchdowns. Middlebrooks had a receiving touchdown and quarterback Jeremiah Harrell had a 48-yard scramble that set up a Tupelo touchdown.
Tupelo's Zachoryian Baskins started the second half with a bang, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Hardin noted it was the first time anyone had kicked to Tupelo’s return team all season, and the sophomore made the most of the opportunity.
Tupelo (3-0) continued to keep the clamps on Hernando’s offense all the way to the end. With Darden out, the Golden Wave showed that they had plenty of depth. Tupelo has only allowed seven points all season.
“Special unit,” Hardin said. “Still got room to grow, still got room, we got to get better and excited to see that group go. We’ve got to get obviously a lot of other guys prepared.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo’s defense forced a turnover on downs deep in its own territory in the first quarter to keep the game scoreless. The Golden Wave scored their first touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive.
Point Men: Middlebrooks and Hill combined for 160 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.
Talking Point: “That’s huge for him. We know he’s got some ability. He can go, he can scoot. I’m glad he got his moment right there.” – Hardin on Baskins’ kickoff return touchdown to start the second half
Notes
• Harrell threw for 152 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
• Middlebrooks averaged 8 yards per carry.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.