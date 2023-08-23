Tupelo’s swimming teams will be looking to make a splash this season, which starts on Saturday with a trip to Oxford.
“Every time it comes around, we’re ready,” said Josh Daniel, head coach of Tupelo’s boys team. “High school swim season is really short, so it gets going fast and it goes fast and then it’s over before you know it.”
Tupelo’s girls team finished second at last year’s state championships, while the boys came in fourth. But expectations are always high at Tupelo, which boasts plenty of success in the pool historically.
“In my opinion, a successful season looks like returning as state champions,” said Hayden Henderson, head coach of the girls team. “But, last year we lost by (67) points. If a state championship is not won, if that is even threatened, I think that’s even a win on our part.”
Notable returners for the boys include Brooks Johnson, Mason Cordell and Hopson Daughdrill. All three competed at the state meet last year, and Johnson won a pair of individual state titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 fly.
“(Johnson’s) been a pretty significant swimmer in the state of Mississippi for several years, and we expect great things out of him again,” Daniel said. “I’ve got a couple of up-and-comers, if you will, also on the boys side: Mason Cordell and Hopson Daughdrill. Both we expect big things out of this year. We just keep getting better a little at a time.”
The girls will have a few swimmers who competed in last year’s state championships, like Reagan Thomas, Sarah Potts and Mae Martin. Thomas, Martin and Potts finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 500 free at last year’s state championships.
Henderson has a simple formula for getting the girls back to state-title form.
“It’ll take perfect swims every day, perfect mentality in practice, and it’ll take a strong will and strong determination in order to take that next step forward to return to state champions,” he said.
