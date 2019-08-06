TUPELO • A new quarterback is set to lead the Tupelo Golden Wave football team this season.
When Tupelo stepped onto the field for the first official practice day on Monday, Jake Weir was leading the team and throwing passes.
Weir, a 6-foot, 187- pound junior, enters the season as the starting quarterback, replacing three-year starter Stephon McGlaun at the position. Weir served as a backup last season and got some playing time when McGlaun was injured.
This season, it’s Weir’s team.
“Jake Weir is our guy at quarterback,” coach Trent Hammond said. “He is a guy that works extremely hard. He’s extremely smart and understands what is happening. He gets the football out of his hand really quickly, and he wants to be really, really good.”
Weir only got playing time in two games last season. He threw two passes in a 6-0 win over Clarksdale, then threw six passes in the regular- season finale at Oxford.
He finished the season 3 of 8 passing for 18 yards and one interception.
Moving from backup to the starting quarterback has been a big change for Weir, but Hammond has seen him put in the work to be successful. Weir has stayed late after summer workouts, traveled to quarterback camps throughout the offseason, and sat in for individual sessions to try and master the Xs and Os of the position.
Weir welcomes the new responsibilities and has seen himself quickly take on the role as one of the team’s leaders.
“I’ve really had to step up a lot and be a leader on the team as the starting quarterback,” Weir said. “I’ve had to get the guys together, make sure everybody is at practice and make sure they’re all doing the right thing. I think I’ve stepped up in that role pretty well.”
A couple of big-time playmakers graduated from last season’s offense, including Ole Miss receiver Jordan Jernigan and Northwest CC running back Jaquerrious Williams, who was named the 2018 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.
But there are plenty of weapons coming back for the Wave.
Ole Miss football commit Jaycob Horn and Memphis baseball commit Trip Wilson will both be on the field for Weir to throw to, and David Hayes takes over as the primary running back. As a backup to Williams, Hayes rushed for 393 yards and four touchdowns the last two seasons.
To help out in the trenches, Tupelo returns three starting offensive linemen from last year.
“I think he has some playmakers out there,” Hammond said. “As long as we can protect him and keep him off the ground and give him the chance to make a play. Plus, with David in the backfield, we should be able to do some things that will lighten his load.”
Tupelo opens up its season at home against South Panola on Aug. 23.