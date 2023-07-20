FULTON – The Tupelo 49ers had dropped a couple of close contests against Pontotoc earlier in the season, but they finally pulled off a win when it mattered the most: in the American Legion state tournament.
Four runs in the third inning were the only ones Tupelo (12-8-2) could muster all night, but it was enough to claim a 4-1 win on Thursday to open its state tournament.
“It was a big one,” Tupelo head coach Russell Bunch said. “They got us two times before. Close games, we thought we got a little snakebit. But we had a big third inning right there and held on.”
Hunter Hutchens started the game on the mound for the 49ers, and he was solid. Hutchens only gave up one hit in 5 1-3 innings and struck out seven, although he did issue six walks. Pontotoc (13-6) didn't plate a run until the seventh inning, and it was unearned.
“Hunter threw his tail off today,” Bunch said. “That was a great start. We needed that, big start for us. Get some momentum going into tomorrow.”
Hutchens said he felt like his fastball and curveball were both effective on Thursday, and him getting deep into the game was also a big win for the 49ers.
“Felt great, honestly,” Hutchens said. “Arm felt good throughout all of it, just struggled a little bit toward the end.”
Ben Sandlin and Ethan Kimbrough each had a two-RBI hit in the third inning to put Tupelo up 4-0, and Pontotoc’s offense couldn’t find a response. Pontotoc only had two hits in the loss.
“We just didn’t make the right adjustments,” Pontotoc coach Scott Cummings said. “Just couldn’t ever get nothing on anything he had. Couldn’t ever barrel up anything well, just kind of dinked a couple of little hits out, but really no hitting anything with power.”
Extra bases
Big Inning: All of Tupelo’s scoring came in a four-run third inning.
Big Stat: Tupelo limited Pontotoc to one unearned run on two hits.
Coach Speak: “It looks like a beach ball to him I’m pretty sure, so hopefully we’ll keep him hot, keep him going.” – Bunch, on Sandlin
