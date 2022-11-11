TUPELO – The start of the Class 6A playoffs looked a lot like the regular season for No. 1 Tupelo -- at least in the final score.
Running backs Qua Middlebrooks and Jaeden Hill combined for 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and the Golden Wave defeated Region 2 No. 4 seed Lewisburg 42-0 at Renasant Field Friday night.
The Wave (12-0) advances to face Madison Central here next week.
Tupelo defeated Madison Central 34-0 in Tupelo on Oct. 14.
The Wave dominated defensively allowing Lewisburg just one first down and no trips across the 50 in the first half in delivering coach Ty Hardin his first playoff win at Tupelo.
Hardin, though, was not happy with his team’s performance that included dropped passes, turnovers and penalties, two of which took touchdowns off the board in the first half.
“I think they came out and thought our name across our chest was going to help us win a football game. Those guys, they played harder than us tonight,” Hardin said. “We’ve been complacent lately. The success has kind of hurt us a little bit. We’ve got to get back to what got us here, and that’s hard work and proving people wrong. We’ve got to be better.”
Lewisburg struggled to cleanly field a couple of kicks, but what the Patriots lost in field position with their special teams they regained by twice intercepting Tupelo quarterback Jeremiah Harrell. Neither time could the Patriots advance 10 yards.
Harrell also threw two touchdown passes, one on a screen pass to Middlebrooks covering 18 yards, the other a 16-yarder in the end zone to Tyreke Darden that put the Wave up 20 at halftime.
The Golden Wave overwhelmed Lewisburg at the line of scrimmage, and Patriots quarterback Gunner Gilmore was under duress most of the time.
Lewisburg averaged 1.9 yards per play on 22 first-half snaps.
The Patriots finished with 87 total yards.
Hill’s 8-yard touchdown run followed his 36-yard burst up the middle and gave the Wave a 27-0 lead early in the third quarter.
Tupelo reached the 35-point threshold for a running clock after Tristen Jernigan returned a backward pass 59 yards, and Hill scored on a 2-point conversion run.
Reserve running back Chris Ivy scored the final touchdown on a 50-yard run with 1:26 left.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Darden’s TD catch gave the Wave a three-touchdown lead.
Point Man: Middlebrooks carried nine times for 91 yards with one touchdown.
Talking Point: “The biggest thing is going out and being hungry and having a great week of practicing, holding ourselves to a standard like I know we can.” THS coach Ty Hardin
Notes
Ty Hardin improved to 25-9 as THS coach.
Lewisburg, in its second season under coach Dustin Hectorne, went 5-5 in the regular season. The Patriots were 1-9 last year.
Tupelo finished with 398 total yard, 231 on the ground.
