TUPELO • The Tupelo Golden Wave will open up the 2019 football season with a tall task in front of them.
Tonight, Tupelo hosts South Panola, a former division rival now turned non-division foe after last year’s reclassification, and the Tigers are trying to get back to the old ways of South Panola football.
South Panola won seven games last year before losing in the first round of the playoffs to Starkville and returns long-time coach Ricky Woods, as well as MSU commit and Dandy Dozen Janari Dean at running back.
“They are who we think they are,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “They’re big, they’re fast, and they’re led by a Dandy Dozen kid. He’s not the only threat they have offensively. They have three kids who can score on any touch and a huge offensive line.”
Dean rushed for 2,030 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, and his season-high came against Tupelo. In the 21-7 win over the Golden Wave, Dean finished with 31 carries for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
In that game, South Panola only attempted eight passes and rushed for 370 yards on 51 carries. Thirty-two of those carries came in the second half as the Tigers outscored Tupelo 21-0 after the break.
“They realized that they were bigger than us in the second half and just got in there and ran forward,” Hammond said. “We’ve got to do a better job of wrapping him up and hanging on him and gang tackling, because he is not the type of kid you tackle 1-on-1.”
Also in that game, Tupelo was held to only six completed passes and 69 passing yards. With its starting quarterback hurt, Tupelo’s lack of a passing game allowed South Panola to stack the box and stop the run.
That could change this year with new starting quarterback Jake Weir. Weir hasn’t gotten much varsity experience, but he can keep South Panola’s defense honest if he can establish a successful passing game early.
Weir’s most action came in last week’s jamboree, where he finished 7 of 11 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown.
“Last year, the world knew we couldn’t throw the ball. We can throw the ball a little bit right now, and that will always be a benefit,” Hammond said.