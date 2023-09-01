djr-2023-09-02-sport-ths-calvert-twp1

Tupelo running back McKail Calvert and the Golden Wave moved to 2-0 on the season with the win over Southaven friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — The Tupelo Golden Wave created opportunities and capitalized on miscues in a 40-7 win over the Southaven Chargers on Friday night at Renasant Field.

Newsletters

james.murphy@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you