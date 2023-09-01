TUPELO — The Tupelo Golden Wave created opportunities and capitalized on miscues in a 40-7 win over the Southaven Chargers on Friday night at Renasant Field.
“We’ve had a lot of things go our way. It might be a product of us creating those things,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “It’s been easy and we know it’s not always going to be easy.”
Perhaps the biggest opportunity Tupelo (2-0) created came in the first quarter.
Up 7-0 with 8 minutes 45 seconds to go, it looked like the team would punt it away and give the Chargers a chance to tie the game.
However, the snap went to J.J. Hill instead of the punter, who took it 56 yards to the house.
The trick play was something the coaching staff has had in its back pocket and has been looking to use. They felt that moment was the perfect time.
“It’s just a good call. A good set up,” Hardin said. “One of our coaches came up with it and I thought it was great. We were going to do it last week, but we didn’t have to and we thought that was the perfect opportunity.”
Southaven (0-2) went three and out on their next drive, but mishandled a punt, allowing Tupelo to take over 10 yards from the goal line. The blue and gold ran three running plays to punch it in, with Hill getting every carry.
The sophomore running back headlined a strong Tupelo run game. As a team, the Golden Wave ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns.
“I was just trying to get up to six yards every play,” Hill said. “Trying to do what’s best for my team.”
Tupelo did struggle on its next two drives, both of which ended in turnovers on downs. Hardin chalks the drives up to a “salty” Southaven defense.
“They give you lots of fits,” he said. “They show you a lot of different things. They do a lot of different things. They’re really good on defense and we knew it would be tough.”
On Tupelo’s last drive before the half, Jeremiah Harrell found Braylon Mathews for a touchdown pass and the Golden Wave took a 27-0 lead into the break.
Harrell and Hill each added another rushing touchdown before the night was over.
Extra Points
Turning Point: A forced fumble on the first play from scrimmage set up Tupelo's first touchdown of the game.
Point Man: J.J. Hill ran for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns on 12 carries.
Talking Point: “Worry about us. It’s not about anybody else. It’s about us. Keep growing each week. Each team you play; Southaven, Hernando, Oxford, The next two opponents could possibly be first-round opponents. They could possibly be second round opponents. What do you do and what do you do to get better? It’s about the end goal. It’s about us getting better every week and every day.” — Ty Hardin’s postgame message to the Golden Wave.
Notes
- Southaven had two fumbles and mishandled the snap on two punts. Tupelo scored 21 points off those mistakes.
- Tupelo used a new tunnel for its entrance.
- The Golden Wave hosts Hernando next Friday at 7 p.m.
