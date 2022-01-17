It took very little time for James “Booty” Sloan to make a strong impression.
He did it wherever he went during an illustrious football coaching career. He won a lot of games, and he did that by winning the hearts and minds of his players and assistant coaches.
Sloan, who coached Tupelo High School to its lone state championship in football, died Sunday after suffering a stroke. He was 81.
Sloan was hired by Tupelo in 1991 after a second stint at Clinton, where he had gone 41-24 over the previous six seasons. His new players knew nothing about him.
“The kids can see through a situation really quickly, and when they saw coach Sloan, and they realized how much he knew about the game and how he’d spent his life studying the game, they knew that whatever he was saying, they needed to pay attention to it and to do their very best with it,” said Bob Monroe, who coached defensive backs under Sloan at Tupelo.
Kirk Presley was the quarterback of the 1992 team that went 13-1 and won the Class 5A title.
“What stood out to me the most, he was a real even-keeled guy,” Presley said. “He was never too high, never too low, regardless of what happened. I think that sat well with our team; it did with me for sure, but I think it did with our group as a whole.”
Sloan, who graduated from Shannon, was working at a sporting goods store in Tupelo after college when he made up his mind to get into coaching. His first head post was at his alma mater, where he went 11-10 in two years (1967-68).
“He was more than a coach, he was a friend to us,” said Terry Black, who played for Sloan at Shannon. “But he held us accountable on and off the field. You wanted to play for him.”
Sloan eventually landed at Clinton in 1972. That was the first time Monroe worked with him.
Monroe was fresh out of college and looking for a job when his old high school coach, Bob Tyler, set up an interview with Sloan.
“After being there with him about 15 minutes, I felt like I’d known him my whole life,” Monroe said. “He was so personable and easy to talk to.”
Sloan’s gregarious nature is often what won over coaches and players, but what cemented their respect for him was his knowledge of football. Sloan was well known for his vast knowledge of the game, a product of his devotion to every aspect. He would often move around the field during practices, spending time with each position group.
Monroe was already on Tupelo’s staff when Sloan was hired and had some advice for his fellow assistants: “Whatever he says, you better pay attention to it, and you better listen closely. Because when it’s all said and done, you’re going to find out he knew exactly what he was talking about.”
College coaches found that out, too. When they would come recruit Sloan’s players, he would pepper them with questions about their schemes and strategies.
“But invariably, in about 10 minutes if you looked in there, coach Sloan would have this chalk, and they’d be sitting down listening to him,” Monroe said.
Over 21 seasons at the high school level, Sloan had a record of 168-69-1. He led Clinton on a 20-game winning streak from 1976-78, still the longest in program history, and won two Little Dixie Conference championships with the Arrows.
Sloan was 46-33 at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, which is where he coached between his stops at Clinton.
Sloan went 51-15 at Tupelo before retiring from coaching in 1996, although was hired as Tupelo’s athletics director in 2000. He later was an assistant coach at Shannon (2004-05).