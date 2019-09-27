The Tupelo Golden Wave football team is as rested as it has been all season.
Tupelo (2-2) travels to Hernando tonight to start Division 1-6A play, and both teams are coming off an open week. Tupelo faced South Panola, Corinth, Neshoba Central and West Point in four consecutive weeks to start the season before resting last week.
South Panola is No. 3 and West Point No. 4 in the latest state AP poll.
“This is the healthiest we’ve been since playing South Panola,” coach Trent Hammond said. “That’s why I set up the open week like that. I’ve kept it this way for years so that we can get kids that are banged up and bruised from the first four weeks back healthy and ready to play.”
Hernando (2-2) has the same offensive philosophy as it’s had in the past, but the faces are completely different. The Tigers only return three starters on the offensive side of the ball, and all three are linemen.
That hasn’t stopped sophomore quarterback Zach Wilcke, who leads the division in passing yards. Through four games, he has passed for 853 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Three receivers have topped 100 yards already this season, and two have over 200 passing yards. Senior KJ Hickman has 14 catches for 242 yards and two TDs while senior Kris Sides has 16 catches for 387 yards and four TDs.
Sides leads the division in receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards.
“They throw the ball really really well,” Hammond said. “They’ve got the top two receivers in far as catches and yards. They are a run and shoot, air raid team, whatever you want to call it. They are going to let the ball go.”
In the 26-0 win over Fairley, Tennessee, two weeks ago, Hernando passed for a season-high 294 yards and three touchdowns. Almost half of the passing yards came off screens, most of which went to Sides.
Sides finished that game with seven catches for 175 yards and three TDs, including a 72-yard touchdown on a screen pass.
“They throw a lot of little J-screens, tunnel screens, and fast screens on the side trying to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands and into the playmakers and let them run,” Hammond said.