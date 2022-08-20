Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Fred Adams isn’t used to getting burned, but it did happen last season. Once.
The Tupelo cornerback was beaten by Madison Central’s Isaiah Spencer – a three-star prospect – for a touchdown in the first half. The Golden Wave lost 35-3, but Adams took his humbling moment to heart.
“I did a little film (study), but him doing that to me, that pretty much brought more discipline and being more disciplined with my eyes. I learned a lot that game,” Adams said.
An ability to learn is one of Adams’ numerous attributes. One of the first impressions he made on coach Ty Hardin as a sophomore was being coachable. And now, Adams does some of the coaching.
“If you don’t do your reps, he’ll call you out,” Hardin said. “If you don’t run hard or sprint, he’ll call you out. He’ll call you out because he can. He’s allowed to do that because he backs it up, and he cares, and he wants others to be good. “
One attribute Adams lacks is size – he’s 5-foot-9, 155 pounds. But he makes up for that is so many ways. For one, he’s intensely competitive.
“If he gets beat, he gets beat, but he’s not going to get beat again,” Hardin said. “Because he’s going to work harder than you and figure out what your weakness is.”
Adams also utilizes methods used by many a cornerback – some trash talk, some subtle jersey tugging. Whatever he needs to do to get a mental or physical edge.
“I do what I can to get under their skin. Getting them out of their game is my game,” Adams said.
Over the past two seasons, Adams has recorded a team-best eight interceptions – four as a sophomore, four as a junior. His first two picks came in a game against Olive Branch in 2020. He got two more against DeSoto Central.
“With those two picks starting off, it made me really comfortable. It showed me I could hang with these older guys,” Adams said.
Adams continues to hone his technique. He said he’s worked hard this offseason to get better at covering inside routes. On top of that, he’ll again be used some at receiver this season.
Whatever needs doing, Hardin has confidence Adams will get the job done.
“He’s the definition of savvy,” Hardin said. “You could put him at any position on the field, you could put him in any position in any other sport. … Pound for pound, our best player on the team.”
