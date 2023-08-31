Tupelo's Martin, Brown voted Athletes of the Week By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email +2 Martin +2 Brown Tupelo seventh grader Willa Martin had a big day at Saturday's Oxford Invitational. Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A couple of young Tupelo standouts have been voted Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.Seventh grader Willa Martin, of the swim team, is the girls Athlete of the Week, while cross country runner Andrew Brown took the boys honor.Martin had a big day at the season-opening Oxford Invitational on Saturday. She picked up wins in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle races, plus she helped Tupelo win the 200 freestyle relay.Martin earned 84.3% of the vote in the @djournalsports Twitter poll. The other candidates were volleyball players Allie Kirkland (Alcorn Central) and Bailey Ray (Regents).Brown also opened his season Saturday, at the Brooks Tennessee River Classic. The freshman won the Class 5A-7A race with a time of 16:02.01, out-pacing the second-place finisher by 21 seconds.Brown earned 41.5% of the online vote to edge out football players Wyatt McDaniels of Mooreville and Braylen Williams of Nettleton. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Swimming High School Cross Country Athletes Of The Week Tupelo Golden Wave Willa Martin Andrew Brown Allie Kirkland Bailey Ray Wyatt Mcdaniels Braylen Williams Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you