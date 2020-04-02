Tupelo High School athletics director Eddie Moore is retiring to the farm.
Moore, 62, has spent the last five years as Tupelo’s athletic director and has spent seven total years at Tupelo. He served as a curriculum specialist and program director his first two years.
Before that, he spent three years as the principal of Pontotoc High school, four years as principal, assistant principal and athletics director at Tremont, and six years as a teacher and coach at Itawamba AHS.
Moore has reached his yearly requirement, so he’s going to join his wife, Mitzi, in retirement to take care of his 160-acre farm.
“It’s just time for it and I’m ready to spend time on the farm,” Moore said. “Mitzi retired in June of last year, and I’ve been getting up and going to work every day. I’m just ready to spend time down here doing what I love. There’s a lot to keep me busy. …”
“It’s not so much retiring from anything as much as I am retiring towards something.”
In his five years as Tupelo’s athletic director, Moore has overseen a lot of athletic success and both team and individual state championships.
The swim team has won the state championship each of Moore’s five years, while the golf team has won multiple state championships. The baseball and softball team have each won a state championship, and the football and soccer team have both seen multiple undefeated regular seasons.
Through all that success, Moore said his favorite memory of being the athletics director was the 2016-2017 season, when Tupelo was named the MHSAA 6A All-Sports award winner. During that school year, Tupelo won state championships in swimming, girl’s golf, boy’s golf, baseball and softball.
“Success generates a lot of excitement around the school,” Moore said. The whole community gets uplifted when there’s that much success.”
Before he worked in education, Moore owned and operated his family business, Moore’s Meat Processing Plant, after his father’s retirement. He understood the business side of being an athletics director and oversaw multiple improvements to the school’s facilities.
Two of the earlier projects he was around for were the opening of the Tupelo Aquatic Center and the installation of the blue turf for the football field. He was involved with improving the football locker rooms and indoor facilities for the baseball and softball teams, the on-campus cross country trail and the construction of the new basketball stadium and storm shelter.
He also tracked the revenue for every athletic event the school had and has seen an increase each year.
From when he started in 2015, Moore saw a 22% increase in revenue after the 2018-19 school year, and he projected that would have been over 30% before the spring sports season was ended abruptly.
With all the facility changes and athletic success the school has had, Moore believes he leaves Tupelo in better shape than he found it.
“I can’t say enough about the athletes, coaches, parents and boosters we have and that have come through here,” Moore said. “Tupelo is a great place to work. It’s been a good ride. It’s been a really, really good ride.”