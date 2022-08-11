Zay Alexander has been playing football for a long time, and his trajectory continues upward.
The Tupelo offensive tackle recently committed to Mississippi State. The senior also had offers from Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas, among others.
Alexander said MSU feels like home. That’s how the football field feels to him, too.
“I’ve been playing football for a while, about 13 years. I think I was put here to play football. It was meant for me,” Alexander said.
He certainly looks the part, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 320 pounds. Alexander has a huge wing span and is nimble on his feet.
But he didn’t always feel the way he feels now about football.
“When I got here, he probably didn’t love it that much,” third-year head coach Ty Hardin said. “But I think he fell in love with it, and I think he saw that football could be a way out for him and give him opportunities outside of high school and to get out of Tupelo, Mississippi. I think he’s seeing that he can use this sport to better himself.”
Harmon commits to MSU
Landon Harmon wasted little time making his college decision.
The East Union pitcher verbally committed to Mississippi State last week, just as his sophomore year is cranking up.
“I know that’s where i want to be, and I didn’t feel like there’s any sense in talking to anybody else,” Harmon said.
As a freshman, the right-hander was 3-1 with a 1.39 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 35 1-3 innings. He helped the Urchins win the Class 2A state title.
Harmon first came onto MSU’s radar this summer when he was playing travel ball in Atlanta, and Bulldog pitching coach Scott Foxhall saw him. Foxhall then attended Harmon’s next tournament and made him a scholarship offer.
“I probably wouldn’t have committed if he didn’t call me, because he called me a lot, just telling me how much he wanted me,” Harmon said. “We talked a lot, actually. That was the main thing for me, just making sure that they actually wanted me.”
Oxford Invitational
Oxford is hosting a big volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The Oxford Invitational will include a dozen teams from around the state, with pool play beginning at 8 a.m. on three different courts. The field includes the Daily Journal’s top three ranked teams: Oxford, Belmont and Lafayette.
The top two teams from each pool will advance to single-elimination bracket play, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. All matches are best two-out-of-three.
