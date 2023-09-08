RIPLEY — Choctaw County had the 5-star on its team, but Ripley was more than comfortable with their No. 5.
Senior Michael Turner shined on the big stage, securing two interceptions and the game-winning 41-yard touchdown reception with 1:28 to play in the game as Ripley came back to stun the Chargers 17-16 on Friday night.
“We didn’t really feed into all the talking this week,” Turner said. “We came to school and heard it all week. Our coaches gave us papers of articles that had been written about (Choctaw County). We felt disrespected because we’re a good defensive back group, so we came out here and played how we knew how to play.”
Choctaw County’s 5-star receiver Caleb Cunningham got loose multiple times in the first half. The 6-foot-3 junior hauled in a 23-yard strike on the opening drive and later bulldozed over multiple Tigers for a 15-yard score late in the second quarter to send the Chargers into the break with a 16-3 lead.
“I told our kids that he’s going to get his plays, it just can’t be a bunch of them,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles.
The Tigers’ secondary made the adjustments necessary in the second half, holding Cunningham to one catch for 20 yards after the half, and quarterback KJ Cork to just 5 of 9 passing for 42 yards with two interceptions.
Turner, who had an interception in the first half, grabbed his second pick of the night in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Ripley tailback Keegan Strong busted a 71-yard TD to flip the momentum and cut the deficit to 16-10.
Strong finished the night with 124 yards on 11 carries.
“That’s a play that’s been very good to us since we’ve been here,” said Liles. “It was a big shift coming off that turnover to have Keegan bust it like that.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Ripley turned the ball over on downs at the Chargers’ 10-yard line, the Tigers forced a 3-and-out, setting up Turner’s 41-yard strike from Jack Reid for the win on the drive’s first play after the punt.
Point Man: Turner now has 12 INTs over the last 15 games.
Talking Point: “Our kids never quit. Us working hard in the summer and being in shape, played in our favor because (Choctaw County) hasn’t played four quarters in any game.” - Liles.
Notes
• Ripley kicker Freddy Lopez broke his own school record with a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter.
• Ripley cornerback C.J. Martin had the final of three INTs on the Chargers’ final drive.
• Next week, Ripley hosts Booneville, and Choctaw County travels to Winona.
