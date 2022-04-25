BRUCE • Tatum Turner worked hard to get back for this moment.
The Bruce sophomore pitcher had Tommy John surgery last summer, but worked his way back to earn innings – none more important than the 4 and 1/3 scoreless innings he tossed as the Trojans fought back for a 7-5 win over Walnut in Game 3 of the Class 2A first-round playoff series on Monday night.
Bruce (13-13) will face East Webster in the second round, which starts on Friday.
“I can’t praise him enough,” first-year Bruce head coach Chase Clark said. “… We worked him back – a couple innings here, a couple innings there to get him ready for these situations. He’s one of those kids whenever things don’t go his way, it doesn’t faze him.”
Starter Trey Pullen ran into trouble in the third inning, where Walnut’s Zyler Clifton and Cole Devore hit back-to-back homers, and later, Dylan Mayo ran into a fastball for an RBI double and a 3-1 lead with two outs.
That’s where Turner took over in relief, but he got off to a rocky start when Jack Leak and Drew Jackson tagged him with a pair of RBI singles for the four-run advantage.
“After those singles, I had to take my deep breaths and lock in,” Turner said.
He settled in with a strikeout to end the inning, and cruised the rest of the way, allowing just two additional hits while striking out a total of six as the Trojans pieced together the comeback.
An RBI triple from Tyler Lino, followed by an RBI single from Pullen, inched Bruce back to within two by the end of the third.
The Trojans broke through with a four-run fourth, using two hits and three Walnut (16-14) errors en route to a 7-5 lead.
“You could just tell we haven’t been here, in this type of game in the playoffs, and they have,” said Walnut head coach Cody Brownlee, who spent the previous three seasons as the skipper at Bruce.
Leak was hit with the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs (two earned) on seven hits, one walk and Bruce’s only strikeout.
Extra Innings
Big Inning: Caden Tunnell and Jackson Snellings led off the bottom of the fourth with singles before the wheels fell off for the Walnut defense, resulting in a four-run frame.
Big Stat: Turner threw 37 of his 53 pitches (69.8%) for strikes.
Coach Speak: “They’re one of the teams that I knew we could have a potential playoff game against them earlier in the season. They’ve got a good team. I think we match up well with them in most phases, but we still got to show up and play.” – Clark, on East Webster