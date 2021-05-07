SALTILLO – Ethan Turner earned his promotion, and now he’s making good on it.
The senior center fielder capped a big sixth inning rally with a two-run single, lifting Saltillo to a 9-7 win over Grenada and a sweep of the Class 5A second-round series on Friday night.
It was the second hit of the night for Turner, who has been batting in the nine hole most of this season. But coach Eric Reynolds moved him up to fifth in the order at the start of this series.
“Baseball is a game of numbers, and I started looking at a whole bunch of numbers and situations,” Reynolds said. “Putting him in that five spot just made sense when you looked at the numbers.”
Grenada (19-7) had put up a five-spot in the top of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead. The Tigers (20-9), ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, didn’t flinch.
Grenada starter Landon Waters left the game after issuing back-to-back walks to start the bottom half of the sixth, and another free pass loaded the bases for Evan McCarthy. He laced a two-run single to pull Saltillo within a run.
Luke Wood’s RBI single tied it, and then Turner turned on a 3-2 pitch to give the Tigers the lead.
“I’ve been seeing the ball real good, so I’m glad I got an opportunity to get up in the lineup and do a job,” Turner said.
Ian Dillon pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save, stranding two runners in scoring position. That was a theme for the Chargers, who left 10 men on base.
Saltillo starter Ben Webb had a lot to do with that. He gave up 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings, but Grenada couldn’t get any big hits until the sixth, when it scored all five runs with two outs.
“We left a lot of guys on base, and you can’t do that against good teams,” Grenada coach Jake Yarbrough said. “I thought we hit the ball pretty good, but they answered.”
Saltillo took a 2-1 lead in the second inning and stretched it to 4-1 in the third on John Bucy Long’s RBI single. Grenada got within 4-2 on Amari Conley’ solo homer in the fourth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Saltillo collected four of its eight hits on the night in the sixth inning.
Big Stat: Grenada lost despite out-hitting Saltillo 15-8.
Coach Speak: “The way our schedule is set up, we’ve been playing playoff baseball all year – our division, our non-division. These guys are battle-tested.” – Reynolds