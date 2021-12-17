SPRINGVILLE – Belmont turned South Pontotoc’s strategy against itself Friday night.
The No. 7-ranked Lady Cardinals used turnovers and free throws to great effect in a 68-61 win over the No. 6 Lady Cougars.
After both teams committed 15 turnovers in the first half, Belmont (12-1) forced 11 more in the second half while committing just three.
“The best thing about South Pontotoc is they put a lot of pressure on you, and to beat pressure, you have to beat it with pressure,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “So we tried to pressure them into defending us the length of the floor and the half-court, to draw those fouls.”
Belmont drew plenty of fouls and was 23 of 35 at the line. South Pontotoc (11-2) was 6 of 11.
The Lady Cougars appeared in control in the second quarter, opening up a 10-point lead. But the Lady Cards closed the half with a 16-5 run to snag a 33-32 lead.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter. That’s when senior Rayleigh Guin scored seven of her 15 points, including a layup to give Belmont the lead for good at 48-46. That sparked an 8-0 run to close the quarter.
“I just thought I had to take it to the goal and shoot it,” Guin said. “I wasn’t making them there for a little bit, so I just had to drive in and get fouled.”
Mary-Grace Storment led Belmont with 18 points. Point guard Carlie Brock had 15 points and six steals despite missing nearly 10 minutes of game time with foul trouble.
Kat Reno added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
“I was very proud with how we fought back, especially with Kalea (Koger) and Carlie over there in foul trouble,” Higginbottom said. “We had to make some adjustments as far as spreading the floor more on offense and getting it to the right people.”
Belmont shot 52.5% from the floor, while South Pontotoc shot 55.3%. Maggie Gaspard led the Lady Cougars with 14 points.
(B) South Pontotoc 71, Belmont 52: Jayden Hooker scored 22 points and Pacey Mathews added 20 as the No. 7 Cougars (12-2) rolled.
Ty Ramsey scored 31 to pace Belmont (4-7).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Four different players scored for Belmont during its 8-0 run in the third quarter – all on layups – to make it a 54-46 game.
Point Maker: Storment was just 2 of 7 from the field but made 13 of 16 free throws.
Talking Point: “We just had some mental letdowns here and there, and little things turned into big things. … I just thought they were tougher than us down the stretch.” – South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell